‘Engine issue’ causes Boeing 757 to make emergency landing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (NewsNation Now) — A Boeing 757 en route to Seattle made an unexpected landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport after suffering an engine issue.

The plane was reportedly traveling from Atlanta to Seattle when it was diverted to the Salt Lake City International Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport told NewsNation the plane landed safely.

The FAA announced in a statement to NewsNation they would be investigating the incident and the plane had suffered a left-engine issue.

A Boeing 757-200 operated by Delta Air Lines diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport and landed safely Monday afternoon after experiencing a left-engine issue. Please contact local officials and the airline for further information about the passengers. The FAA will investigate. Delta Air Lines Flight 2123 was flying from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the incident occurred. FAA SPokesperson

This is the second incident with an engine issue on a passenger plane this week after a Boeing 777 plane flown by United made an emergency landing on Saturday due to right-engine failure. The plane rained down engine debris over Broomfield, Colorado as it made its emergency landing

That plane landed safely, and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story