Evergreen economy: Americans spend more than $1 billion on Christmas trees each year U.S. Reuters Posted: Dec 21, 2020 / 01:25 PM CST | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 / 01:36 PM CST © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020 Tracking coronavirus vaccine distributionThe coronavirus stimulus package has been signed into law. Here’s the latestTransition of PowerFind WGN America on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App Send NewsNation a photo of your Christmas tree. Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video