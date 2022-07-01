Ex-FBI agent on Armstrong: Anyone who helped is ‘on the hook’

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Following the capture in Costa Rica of Kaitlin Armstrong — the Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson — one former FBI agent is predicting more charges to follow.

“If she was aided and abetted in regards to her travel and avoidance of being brought to justice, certainly anyone can be charged if they help another flee, Jennifer Coffindaffer said on Friday’s edition of “NewsNation Prime.”

“So whoever helped get her that passport is going to be on the hook for some charges,” Coffindaffer added.

Authorities said Armstrong sold her vehicle just three days after the alleged crime and boarded a flight from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned by authorities.

Investigators then discovered that Armstrong was using a fraudulent passport when she boarded a United Airlines flight from Newark International Airport and arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18 — a feat, Coffindaffer said, is very difficult to do alone.

“Certainly she had help. The average American can’t just walk out and get a valid passport without help,” the former federal agent said. “Whoever she went to is going to have to be held responsible in their role in aiding and abetting her trip to Costa Rica.”

