CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year. but are you prepared? A grocery expert joined “Morning in America” to share shopping tips.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey indicates the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 has risen to $53.31. This is a 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90.

Professional grocery shoppe, Matthew Telles uses the Dumpling app to shop for customers and saves them money with coupons and other deals.

“Compared to larger apps that are more national, a smaller app like Dumpling is going to give you the freedom to go to other stores,” Telles said. “It gives you the freedom to give the receipt to the customers so they can see what they’re saving.”

When shopping for your holiday meal, Telles recommends making items from scratch, if you can, or using generic brands to lessen costs.

“The price variances in a pork item like this is going to go anywhere from $1.50 for the store brand and all the way up to almost $6 for name brands. They basically build in the cost of the supply chain into their products,” he said in reference to bacon bits, a common topping for many holiday dishes.

Telles encouraged shoppers to look for the best deal even if it means going to multiple stores.



