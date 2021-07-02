FAA enlists children to remind the grown-ups to behave on planes

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration recruited kids to remind adults “Fighting is not good when you’re on a plane” amid a record number of passengers being removed from flights for unorderly incidents.

So far this year, 3,201 passengers were reported for unruly behavior and 491 investigations launched. In 2020, the FAA reported 183 investigations. The previous record for investigations was in 2004 with 310 investigations into passengers.

The kids in the video reminded the grown-ups, “they should know better if they’re like adults” and “they’ll go to jail if they keep doing that stuff.”

The video features 10 children and is a part of the FAA’s campaign to curb passenger incidents ahead of a busy travel weekend.

Incidents with unruly passengers have made headlines in recent weeks with many involving people causing disruptions on planes.

In one incident, a flight attendant suffered facial injuries and lost two teeth. Another involved a passenger’s attempt to rush the cockpit.

The FAA had also publicly acknowledged a “disturbing increase” in violent or disruptive behavior as far back as January, when the agency announced its zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers. The FAA specifically noted a “proliferation” of such conduct stemming from passengers’ refusal to wear masks, and “following the January 6, 2021 violence at the U.S. Capitol,” according to an order signed by FAA Chief Steve Dickson.

The maximum penalty in a case involving disorderly conduct can be $37,000 in fines and potential imprisonment.

AAA expects nearly 50 million Americans to travel for Independence Day 50 miles or more with some planning to hit the skies.