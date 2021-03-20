Families reunite after a year apart thanks to the coronavirus vaccine

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — 12.6% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, which means many Americans are having their long awaited reunions with their loved ones after more than a year apart.

Stories and videos of families reuniting are popping up online as the vaccine becomes more widespread.

One man was able to administer the vaccine to his grandparents.

“I think [it was] the most special way it could have happened. We have been separated as family so long,” said Lane who administered the vaccine to his grandparents.

“We have had many events together and how special to share this one,” said his grandmother Barbara.

“It was the first time we saw him in his scrubs so it was a special moment for us,” added his grandfather Chris.

Another women’s doctor wrote a prescription for a post vaccination hug with her granddaughter.