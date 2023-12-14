Family of girl, 12, raped by home intruder in Culver City speaks out

While police search for the dangerous predator, the family of a 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in her own bedroom by a home intruder earlier this month is speaking out and asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

The incident, according to a news release from the Culver City Police Department, occurred on Dec. 2.

The adult male suspect allegedly entered the residence at around 2-3 a.m., assaulted the victim and left the residence approximately four to five hours later, at around 7 a.m., on foot.

The young girl’s parents, who only wanted to be identified by their first names, were alerted to the assault after their daughter woke them up.

“She came to wake me up and just straight out said, ‘Mom, I need to call the police,’” Alexis, the victim’s mother, told KTLA’s Kimberly Cheng.

Alexis added that the family is devastated and in disbelief that this happened to their daughter, especially in the safety of their own home.

“She’s been the most protective mother over our kids, but this can happen right under her eyes, while she’s asleep,” the young girl’s father, Barry, told KTLA.

Police responded to the Blair Hills residence at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a call about the sexual assault. Officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and were able to recover surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the area.

“We believe he got in through the balcony at the back of the house, through the grandparent’s bedroom,” Barry added. “The door was left unlocked, and we believe that it was the middle of the night and he must’ve snuck in.”

According to Alexis, the intruder threatened their daughter, telling her to stay quiet.

“He told her that there was a shooter at her window,” she explained. “The safe neighborhoods apparently aren’t that safe either. So, get together, talk to your kids, have that communication and know your neighbors and know your neighborhood because we think we were watched.”

Barry agreed, saying he believes the suspect is likely close by, that someone would have to be watching in order to commit this type of terrible crime.

Police in Culver City are searching for the photographed suspect for an alleged sexual assault of a minor on Dec. 2, 2023.

The girl’s parents said they are speaking out in hopes that the public can help identify the man and take a dangerous predator off the streets.

“We do not think this is a first-time thing for him,” Alexis said. “We definitely think that this is something that this person does.”

Asked how their daughter is doing after the incident, Barry said that she’s staying strong for her parents.

“She’s coping,” he said. “She’s being strong, I think, for us, but she’s doing pretty good.”

The man is described as white or Hispanic with an average height and build, who was wearing dark-colored clothing with a beanie and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the pictured suspect is urged to contact CCPD Lt. Ryan Thompson at 310-253-6302. Tips can also be emailed to tips@culvercity.org.