(NewsNation) — The United States secured the release of a Texas Marine veteran from a Moscow prison after carrying out an unexpected prisoner exchange with Russia Wednesday.

The swap for American Trevor Reed was particularly surprising amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, which has further eroded relations with the U.S.

Trevor Reed’s family is expected to speak publicly for the first time since his release at 5:30 p.m. CT. NewsNation will stream their statements live in the player above.

The U.S., for its part, returned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who’d been serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. He was originally arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the U.S.

The Justice Department has described Yaroshenko as “an experienced international drug trafficker” who conspired to distribute thousands of kilograms of cocaine around the world.

President Joe Biden, who met with Reed’s parents last month in Washington, trumpeted Reed’s release and noted without elaboration that, “the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.” The Russian foreign ministry described the exchange as the, “result of a long negotiation process.”

It’s not typical for the U.S. to take part in such exchanges for fear that it might encourage foreign governments to take Americans as prisoners, extract concessions and create a potential false equivalency between an unjustly detained American — which U.S. officials believe Reed was — and a properly convicted criminal.

In this case, though, the U.S. decided the deal made sense in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence, which has now been commuted.

In a statement, the Reed family thanked Biden “for making the decision to bring Trevor home” as well as other administration officials and Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who the family said traveled to Moscow in the hours before the Ukraine war began in hopes of securing Reed’s release.

Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine from Texas, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking.

He was later sentenced to nine years in prison, though his family maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and expressed concern about his declining health.

“Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is on his way back safely to the United States,” Reed’s family said.

Other Americans remain jailed in Russia, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan.

Griner’s case is at a much different status than Reed’s, who had been convicted in a Russian court and sentenced to prison. Griner’s case, by contrast, has yet to wind through the Russian court system, with the evidence and facts still unclear.