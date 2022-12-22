Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps

(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing.

To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed into a tree, and his clothes were scattered outside of the vehicle.

His father, Kent Landry, joined “NewsNation Live” Thursday to discuss how his family is coping during the holiday and to give an update on the investigation into his missing son’s disappearance.

According Kent Landry, there were missteps taken by police officials from the very beginning.

“When the highway patrolman came on the scene … he just had the car towed,” he said. “He didn’t even bother taking a picture. … They’ve just treated it as a drunk college kid wrecked his car and he got a ride home with a buddy.”

“Two years later,” Kent Landry added, “it’s hard to go back and re-create a crash scene.”

The Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit was launched in February for this case.

Kent Landry hopes the unit will uncover what previous teams could not, although a December update from their investigation confirmed Landry was involved in a single-vehicle accident, NewsNation affiliate KXAN reported.

“It has given us a lot of hope. It’s nice to have another agency — another set of eyes — on the case. They’re going back and effectively doing some of the work that probably should have been done in the beginning,” he said.

There is now a $20,000 reward being offered in the case.