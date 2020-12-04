Fauci says ‘yes right on the spot’ to Biden

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 23: Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, looks on before testifying at a Senate Health, Education, and Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill, on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Dr. Fauci addressed the testing of vaccines and if they will be ready by the end of the year or early 2021. (Photo by Graeme Jennings- Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease expert, says there was never a question that he would accept President-elect Joe Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical officer and adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, “I said yes right on the spot” after Biden asked him to serve during a conversation on Thursday.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has served several presidents, Republican and Democratic.

Biden also asked Fauci to be a “chief medical adviser” as well as part of his COVID-19 advisory team.

Fauci has urged rigorous mask-wearing and social distancing as part of the Trump administration’s White House coronavirus task force.

Friday, Fauci said he expects to see another spike in infections two or three weeks after the Nov. 26 Thanksgiving holiday, when many Americans traveled to visit family, and feared Christmas shopping and parties would fuel another spike.

On Thursday, Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.

“I told him I thought that was a good idea,” Fauci told NBC.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report