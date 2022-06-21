(NewsNation) — Federal authorities are investigating a wave of attacks across the country on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers with a shadowy group calling itself Jane’s Revenge claiming responsibility.

In Buffalo, New York, they reportedly firebombed Compass Care, which bills itself as an anti-abortion pregnancy resource center.

In Asheville, North Carolina, Jane’s Revenge claims to have attacked Mountain Area Pregnancy Services. The center had broken windows and doors and spray-painted red graffiti that read “No forced birth” and “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

On June 15 in Minnesota, the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life’s office was attacked for the second time in a month, with shattered windows and painted messages that read, “Abortion is liberation.”

Paul Stark, communications director for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, said the vandalism is troubling.

“They embrace, you know, physical violence. They embrace that sort of approach to advancing their ideology, and that’s very disturbing,” he said.

The extreme left-wing group who reportedly claimed responsibility, Jane’s Revenge, wrote, “Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life is the largest anti-abortion organization in so-called Minnesota and responsible for untold amounts of suffering as a result of their anti-science propaganda campaigns, ghoulish legislative attempts at social control and support for hateful bigoted politicians. So, in a small gesture of defiance and joy, we decided to smash all their windows and leave them a message from our friend Jane.”

Jane’s Revenge, appears to have formed in May when it published its first online post. They recently issued a call to riot against the Supreme Court if it overturns Roe v. Wade.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it is investigating the series of attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country and said it takes all threats seriously and continues to work with law enforcement partners around the country.

But organizations like Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life say they are bracing for more attacks.

“Jane’s Revenge has talked about having a night of rage on the day that the decision is handed down. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see more acts of vandalism or things of that nature after the decision comes out and perhaps in the days following that, which just means that we will have to take precautions and stay safe,” Stark said.

The FBI urges anyone who observes anything suspicious or has information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI field office or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.