(NewsNation) — The search is on for an apparent master of disguise who is accused of using more than a dozen aliases. The FBI wants to question Tyler Adams in relation to the disappearance or possible death of a woman in Mexico.

The FBI’s San Diego office is urging people to be on the lookout for Adams. Mexican authorities detained the 50-year-old man June 15 in connection to an Amber Alert issued in Mexico for Racquel Sabean’s missing 7-month-old daughter. The child was later found safe near Playas de Rosarito and remains in protective custody.

Decomposed remains believed to be Sabean’s were recovered in a vehicle known to be driven by her, but a positive identification has not been confirmed at this time.

The FBI had some serious questions for Adams in Mexico, but they insist he was uncooperative.

So, on June 16, the FBI says Adams crossed the border into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by using the name Aaron Bain.

Adams is known by law enforcement to use multiple fake and stolen identities. The FBI released the following list of aliases: Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillps, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Michael Whittman, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase and Joshua Smith.

According to the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, Adams is also wanted out of Hawaii for escape in the second degree. The warrant for his arrest was reportedly issued in September 2020.

Investigators described Adams as weighing 175 pounds, standing at 5’9” with brown hair and some possible swelling under his eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeved button up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

FOX 5 San Diego contributed to this story.