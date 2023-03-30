(NewsNation) — Fewer Americans, specifically the Gen Z populations, are prioritizing American values like hard work and patriotism than older generations.

According to a new poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal and independent research institution NORC, Americans ages 18 to 29 are less concerned about hard work than their parents and grandparents are. Only 61 percent of young adults value hard work as “very important” to them compared to 75% of seniors ages 65 or older.

Meanwhile, 38% of those surveyed said patriotism was very important to them. The Wall Street Journal reported it first asked the question in 1998, when 70% deemed patriotism to be very important.

Bill Deutch, CEO of Military Made, told NewsNation that despite the poll results, hard work is still of high value to our nation’s veterans in the workforce.

“I hope that people can look to the men and women that have served our country and see the sacrifices that they’ve made, and really see the benefits that that has given them in their careers. You know, as they’ve developed,” he said.

Religious faith and having children are other priorities that hold less importance to Americans today than in years past.

Bill McInturff, a pollster, told the Wall Street Journal that the toll of political division and low economic confidence amid the coronavirus pandemic may have factored in the shift in Americans’ core values.