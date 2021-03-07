Fire at homeless camp on Austin highway destroys tents, damages bridge

Fire at a homeless encampment on Sunday morning (Courtesy of Shelly Green via Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a homeless encampment on I-35 and Ben White Boulevard destroyed several tents and caused damage to the bridge above it on Sunday morning.

According to Austin Fire Department, crews are working to extinguish the flames near the site, which is near the 700 block of East Ben White Boulevard.

KXAN/Mariano Garza

KXAN/Mariano Garza

KXAN/Mariano Garza

According to AFD, there were no injuries and the cause is currently under investigation.

As of 11:15 a.m., the flyover from East Ben White to southbound I-35 is closed while investigators work.