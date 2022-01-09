Flight cancellations and delays continue through the weekend

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Passengers walk through a terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. AAA predicted more than 109 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over Christmas and New Year holidays, a spike of 27.7% over last year. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Flight cancellations and delays continued throughout the weekend, causing frustrations for many air travelers.

By early Sunday morning, more than 1,000 U.S. flights and more than 2,800 worldwide were already grounded, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest reported the highest number of cancellations for a U.S.-based airline for the day, canceling 233 flights nationwide, or 6% of its schedule, so far.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the name American Eagle, canceled more than 100 flights on Sunday. Alaska Airlines canceled 86 and United Airlines canceled more than 176 flights.

Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed 295 flights or 15% of its total schedule and Air China canceled more than 170 flights, 14% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

Travel experts say passengers should expect to see delays and cancelations for at least another couple of weeks.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see a big drop in cancellation unfortunately for the next month as the sort of Omicron variant wave peaks and then hopefully recedes quickly,” said travel expert, Clint Henderson. “I’m not sure I would tell consumers or leisure travelers to cancel their trip. I would tell folks who have trips planned to have a backup plan.”