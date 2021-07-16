Florida Gov. DeSantis to visit Texas-Mexico border for security briefing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion about the uprising in Cuba at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora on July 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest against the government. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TEXAS (NewsNation Now) — The governor of Florida is Texas-bound.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a border security briefing on Saturday in Del Rio, Texas, according to a media advisory from the governor’s office.

The governors will meet with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw; Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd; Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris; National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd; and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez.

DeSantis last month agreed to send law enforcement officials to Texas and Arizona to assist with what he called “a disaster and an emergency” due to an influx of immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Several Republican-led states have followed suit, including South Dakota, whose governor has sent 50 National Guard members to the border.

DeSantis’ visit to Texas comes after Abbott declared that the State of Texas will invoke the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.

Abbott said he will invoke Emergency Management Assistance Compact “to quell the surge of illegal migrants, apprehend illegal criminal aliens, and secure the border.”

Saturdays’ border security briefing will take place at the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Aircraft Operations Hangar 742 at the Del Rio International Airport.

