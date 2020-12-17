Food banks struggle with high demand and limited supply, project food shortages in coming months

FILE – In this June 26, 2020, file photo, volunteers Juanita MacKenzie, front, and Dave Stutman carry boxes of food to a waiting car at a large mobile pantry set up by the Food Bank of the Rockies in the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High in west Denver. In an effort to keep Colorado residents fed and employed this winter, Colorado’s Legislature is concluding a special session Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, by passing bills offering assistance to restaurants and food pantries struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Between the coronavirus pandemic and the holiday season, the increase in demand is causing shortages at food banks across the country.

Food banks are projecting food shortages in the coming months.

“We are facing what’s called as a food cliff so the federal government stepped in and really helped out food banks and others providing food but all of that funding is ending Dec. 31,” explained Kym Dildine, CO-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

Organizers at the Central California Food Bank say the shortage is due to the ending of some federal programs.

Food banks across the nation are struggling to purchase products; the prices have gone up and deliveries are backed up.

“We used to order a truckload in a week or two now we are looking at six, eight, or even 12 weeks. We are having a hard time acquiring canned vegetables and it looks like we are not going to get our next delivery until February/March,” Dildine added.

Because of COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, food banks are not accepting food donations. The only way people can help is through monetary donations.

“More people are seeking our services. We’ve seen over 50% increase across our distribution,” Dildine said. “Over 300,000 people rely on CC Food Bank each month to get their food and 25% are brand new since the pandemic, they had never sought emergency food services.”

To donate: https://ccfoodbank.org/donate/.