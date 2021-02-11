Former Duke University coach shares resources for mental health

INDIANAPOLIS – APRIL 03: Head coach Joanne P. McCallie of the Michigan State Spartans watches the game against the Tennessee Lady Vols in the Semifinal game of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship on April 3, 2005 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan State defeated Tennessee 68-64. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Mental health is often a topic that is considered taboo. People who struggle can feel shame, isolation and a loss of control, and those who love them often face the feeling of helplessness and confusion.

The fact is, they’re not alone — 20.6% of Americans or about 51.1 mission people experienced mental illness in 2019. That’s on in 5 adults, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Of those, it’s estimated 2.8% or 7 million are living with bipolar disorder.

Joanne McCallie, who spent years coaching women’s college basketball at the University of Maine, Michigan State University and Duke University, knows the struggle first-hand.

Also known as Coach P, she’s won numerous championships at all three schools and was the only coach in history to win coach of the year in four different conferences. But until recently, most didn’t know that she was fighting a very personal battle with mental health and bipolar disorder.

Last July, after 13 years as head coach at Duke, McCallie announced that was leaving the program with a year left on her contract. She’s now written a book titled Secret Warrior: A Coach and Fighter, On and Off the Court. The book is set to be released nationwide on Tuesday, February 16th.

McCallie and her team recommend anyone in crisis or struggling with mental health, bipolar disorder or thoughts of suicide contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness for more information and assistance. You can visit their website for resources and help. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to their website.