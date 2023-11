FILE – This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during a reopening ceremony for the newly redesigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(NewsNation) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home, the Carter Center announced in a statement Friday.

Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, started receiving hospice care also at home earlier this year.

“(Rosalynn Carter) and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” a statement from the Carter Center said. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.