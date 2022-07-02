(NewsNation) — Friday was a challenging day for Fourth of July travelers — and the problems persisted on Saturday.

More than 48 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, according to AAA. Even car travel will set a record, despite the national average price for a gallon of gas being around $5.

Travelers across the United States experienced hundreds of canceled flights and a few thousand delays on Friday, much as they did earlier this week.

As of 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, more than 14,000 flights have been delayed, and more than 2,000 were canceled, per flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Travel experts are warning, if you’re getting on a plane, have your Plans A, B and C ready to go. Another good rule of thumb is to download the airline’s app on your cellphone and you can work on rescheduling any potentially canceled flights right from your phone.

Many airlines have been caught short-staffed as they try to hire employees to replace those encouraged to quit when the pandemic caused air travel to plummet. Pilots say they’re working longer hours and facing fatigue, leading hundreds of ones from Delta Air Lines to protest, seeking better pay and improved schedules.

Several airlines trimmed summer schedules. Delta even offered passengers $10,000 to give up their seat on a flight recently.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.4 million travelers at airport checkpoints on Thursday, 17% more than on the same Friday before July Fourth in 2019, according to the Associated Press.

But even with vacationers crowding into airports and on planes, the total number of people flying has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels because of a decline in business and international travel. TSA screened 11% fewer people in June than it did in the same month of 2019.

“It’s a high-stress time for everyone, pilots, flight attendants,” Clint Henderson, managing editor of news at travel website The Points Guy, said.