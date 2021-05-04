Free food and deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGMB) — Teacher Appreciation Week starts on Monday, May 3, and ends on Friday, May 7.

Teachers have had to deal with a lot since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week, various restaurants and companies are giving back to educators.

Thrillist and USA Today have compiled a list, and some of the highlights are listed below:

Free Food for Teachers:

Krispy Kreme

The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

When: Through December 31

Sonic

The deal: Teachers can snag a free large drink or Slush with any purchase when they use the code “TEACHERS” while ordering online or through the Sonic app.

When: Through May 9

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Teachers and school staff can trim 20% off their order at participating sports bar locations all week.

When: May 3-7

Office Depot:

From Sunday through Saturday, teachers who are Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards members will receive 25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase when they present a unique coupon and rewards number at checkout. The coupon will be available online at officedepot.com/teachers beginning Sunday.

Zaxby’s:

The chain with more than 900 locations in 17 states is offering teachers with a valid ID a buy-one-get-one Big Zax Snak Meal Thursday while supplies last.