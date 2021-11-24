Autopsy shows Brian Laundrie committed suicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The family attorney confirms that an autopsy shows Brian Laundrie died by suicide, specifically a gunshot to the head.

Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death.

But there are still many questions in this case.

When the police and the FBI searched the Carlton Reserve and found human remains identified as Brian Laundrie, they recovered some of his personal items — but they never mentioned whether they found a gun.

This left many to question whose gun he used and how he got access to it.

The attorney for the Laundrie family said when Brian’s parents first reported him missing, they turned over all of their guns, but one gun was missing.

Gabby Petito’s family did not comment, but this statement was released on their behalf:

“ The family was asked to not make any comments and let the FBI continue their investigation. The family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged.”

The Laundrie family attorney says Brian’s parents are still mourning the death of their son but they’re hoping this news brings closure to both families.