NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family’s lawyer confirmed to NewsNation Tuesday.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families. the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino

Brian Laundrie was at the center of a nationwide search after Petito vanished. The FBI never officially connected him to Petito’s death beyond calling him a person of interest.

Skeletal remains were found last month after more than a month of searching a 24,000-acre Florida nature reserve.

Personal items, including a backpack and a notebook believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, were also found in the reserve where his remains were located.

The items and remains were found in a swampy area — home to alligators, snakes, coyotes and other wildlife — that had previously been underwater, according to Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office.

Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County coroner said earlier this month that Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found.

