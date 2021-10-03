Brian Laundrie search: Hiker claims to have seen him near the Appalachian Trail

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A hiker has told authorities he believes he saw the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, near the Appalachian Trail.

On Sunday, NewsNation’s Michael Shure spoke with the Haywood County, North Carolina deputy sheriff who says a man named Dennis Davis claims he gave directions to a man that looks just like Brian Laundrie.

Davis told authorities the man he saw in the Appalachian Mountains near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee on Saturday was asking for directions to California.

Tim Clemente, a former FBI agent, told Shure that this is the type of tip law enforcement agencies will focus on because it has specificity: time and place.

According to his parents, Laundrie was last seen Sept. 14, entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, but he was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days. She and Laundrie had been visiting national parks in the western U.S.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, but authorities in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

