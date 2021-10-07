NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie’s father has headed to a 24,000-acre Florida reserve to assist in the search for his missing son, the family’s attorney confirmed to NewsNation.

Christopher Laundrie was seen leaving the family’s North Port home Thursday morning with a plastic bag.

“Chris Laundrie is assisting law enforcement today in the search for Brian,” family lawyer Steven Bertolino told NewsNation. “Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve. Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally 3weeks ago it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better. The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began.“

Christopher Laundrie leaving the house this morning alone. He had a plastic bag. pic.twitter.com/CJUA442iAG — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 7, 2021

Bertolino told NewsNation Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie was planning to join the search, but police delayed that plan.

When asked if anything was discovered at the reserve on Wednesday, Bertolino told NewsNation, “We were just asked to be on standby as they were focusing in on certain areas.”

Brian Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him Sept. 13, when they said he took the car to the Carlton Reserve to go hiking. But, that date is a change from their original story. Up until Tuesday, they had been saying they last saw Laundrie on Sept. 14.

Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 17. Since then, police have combed through the 24,000-acre reserve looking for clues, but have not announced any noteworthy findings.

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie has remained a high-profile investigation since it began last month. The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Gabby Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Her body was discovered days later.