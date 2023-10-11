Entin: Roberta Laundrie drives son’s Mustang to deposition

(NewsNation) — Roberta Laundrie, the mother of the late Brian Laundrie, who confessed in a suicide note to killing Gabby Petito, drove her son’s Ford Mustang to a deposition as part of the civil lawsuit brought by Petito’s family.

NewsNation’s senior national correspondent Brain Entin joined “Banfield” with the details, saying, “It is very strange that she would be in that car. It was a big part of the case.”

Brian Laundrie, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in October 2021, drove the silver Mustang convertible in September 2021 when evading police who were searching for Petito, according to reports.

Reports reveal it is the same vehicle Laundrie left parked at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park “the night he snuck out with a waterproof bag and one of his father’s pistols.”

On Tuesday, the legal team for Petito’s parents deposed Christopher Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s father.

The depositions mark the first time Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, have had the opportunity to question the Laundries since Petito’s death in August 2021.

“Joe and Nicole, obviously were focused on having to get through this gut-wrenching day,” Entin said. “I don’t think they were concerned about what car Roberta Laundrie was driving.”

In the weeks after Gabby went missing, Petito and Schmidt publicly pleaded for Brian Laundrie and his parents to help locate Gabby, but they say their phone calls, texts and social media messages all went unanswered.

Depositions for the lawsuit began in August and the civil trial is scheduled to begin in May 2024.