Former FBI agent: Laundrie family could face charges

(NewsNation Now) — The attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family has confirmed that an autopsy showed Laundrie died by suicide, specifically a gunshot to the head.

In related news, some legal experts are saying that even though Laundrie was the lone suspect in Gabby Petito’s death, it’s possible other people could be charged in the case.

In a statement, Petito’s family said:

“The family was asked to not make any comments and let the FBI continue their investigation. The family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged.”

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes it’s a possibility that Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, could face charges.

“I think the Laundries have possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3, which is accessory after the fact, and possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed,” Coffindaffer said.

The attorney for the Laundrie family said when Brian’s parents first reported him missing, they turned over all of their guns, but one gun was missing.

Forensic scientist Larry Koblinsky also believes Laundrie family members could find themselves in legal trouble.

“The likelihood is that [Brian Laundrie] didn’t do this alone,” Koblinsky said. “He may have had assistance. And whoever did help him can be penalized, can suffer legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape.”