Gabby Petito autopsy to be discussed at Tuesday news conference

(NewsNation Now) — The Teton County, Wyoming, coroner has called a virtual news conference for Tuesday when he says he will update the public on Gabby Petito’s autopsy.

Thus far, all Brent Blue has released publicly is Petito died in a homicide, but he has not disclosed the cause of death. Her body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, but it was not identified for two more days.

Blue said he will discuss the autopsy at 12:30 p.m. MT.

It has been weeks since any firm new details emerged in the case. Brian Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 17, and has since been indicted on a bank fraud charge. Despite searching for nearly a month in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve, police have not found him or even said they’ve found clues.

“We need to find something,” North Port police officer Josh Taylor told NewsNationNow.com Friday. “I think there’s so much attention on this. I don’t know that this case would ever get to be a cold case. We’ll continue to search. You know, we could be searching that Carlton Reserve and nearby lands for a long, long time.”

No one is certain when Petito died, though her parents last got a message from her phone on Aug. 27, while she and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip. They have said they are suspicious that message was typed by someone else, however.

Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him on Sept. 13, when he drove the family’s Ford Mustang to the reserve to take a hike. His parents retrieved the car two days later, and reported him missing two days after that.