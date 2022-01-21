Gabby Petito’s family says ‘no doubt’ Brian Laundrie killed her

This image from police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Moab Police Dept. via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The family of Gabby Petito said Friday they believe the unreleased FBI report on the homicide investigation into her death “leaves no doubt” that Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend and a person of interest in her death, killed her.

The family lawyer released the following statement to NewsNation.

Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically the

Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their

assisting agencies.

Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they

have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of

this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of

their lives.

We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely

complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the

FBI leave no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby. Richard stafford, petito family lawer

Gabby Petito’s family met with the FBI in Tampa Thursday. The FBI did not release why the family was there or when the investigation into her death would be released.

“Yesterday, the family of Gabrielle Petito met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office. We will be issuing a final statement shortly as our investigation will be coming to a close in the near future,” the FBI said in a statement Friday.

This comes as the parents of Brian Laundrie are trying to reclaim items found near his body, including a notebook that is still in FBI custody, his family’s lawyer said earlier this month.

Steven Bertolino told NewsNation’s Brian Entin that this was part of the formal proceedings to administer Laundrie’s estate and confirmed the notebook was part of the request. The Petito family had previously filed to obtain Gabby Petito’s belongings that were in the Laundrie family home or in FBI custody.

Laundrie was at the center of a nationwide search after Petito vanished. The FBI never officially connected him to Petito’s death beyond calling him a person of interest.

Laundrie’s remains were found in October after more than a month of searching a 24,000-acre Florida nature reserve. Authorities confirmed that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in November

Other personal items believed to be Laundrie’s, including a backpack and a notebook, were also found in the reserve where his remains were located. The FBI has never released what is in the notebook.

The items and remains were found in a swampy area — home to alligators, snakes, coyotes and other wildlife — that had previously been underwater, according to Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office.

Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County coroner said Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found.