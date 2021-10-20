NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found in a Florida reserve Wednesday as his parents joined the search, the family’s attorney confirmed to NewsNation.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area Steven Bertolino, attorney for the laundrie family

When asked by NewsNation’s Brian Entin if a body had been found at the reserve, Bertolino said “no comment.”

Bertolino did not confirm what items of Brian Laundrie’s had been found. Christopher Laundrie previously helped in the search for his son two weeks ago.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported that the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office says it has been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by the North Port Police Department.

Police presence ramped up at the reserve. Authorities closed the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to the public after they reopened the park for the first time in a month Monday.

It had been weeks since any firm new details emerged in the case as authorities searched for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him Sept. 13 when they said he took the car to the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve. He was reported missing Sept. 17.

The Carlton Reserve connects to the 160-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is a heavily wooded area near an interstate.

Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County coroner said earlier this month that Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found.

Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s death.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

“Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy,” the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said in a statement to NewsNation earlier this month. “While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.

