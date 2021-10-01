Gabby Petito case: Laundrie’s sister was at the campground with family, attorney says

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, may have seen her brother in the days following his return to Florida without Gabby Petito, despite her previous comments.

Cassie Laundrie said last month she had not spoken to her brother since he returned to Florida without Petito on Sept. 1.

“I haven’t been able to talk to him,” Laundrie told ABC News last month. “I wish I could talk to him.”

However, NewsNationNow.com reporter Brian Entin exclusively confirmed that Cassie Laundrie may have been at the Fort De Soto campground at the same time the rest of the family in early September.

“To my knowledge, Cassie went for a day,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed to Entin.

When Bertolino was asked whether Cassie Laundrie was at the campground at the same time as her brother, he responded, “idk” meaning “I don’t know.”

A public records request from Pinellas County in Florida revealed that Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta Laundrie checked into a campground at Fort De Soto Park in the days between Laundrie arriving home and Petito being reported missing. The campground is about 75 miles away from the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida.

The record of registered campers shows Roberta Laundrie checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

NewsNation also confirmed that the FBI has surveillance video from the campground.

According to his parents, Laundrie was last seen Sept. 14, entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, but he was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there. Searches are ongoing at the reserve.

The Fort De Soto campground has come into focus after Duane Chapman, known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, first followed up on a lead that the Laundries went camping there after Brian Laundrie returned home without Petito.

Workers at the campsite told NewsNation Wednesday they were not allowed to comment on the Laundrie family.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Her body was discovered days later at Grand Teton National Park.

