This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Florida authorities are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, his girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a Wyoming national park after the couple set out on a cross-country trek.

NewsNation’s Marni Hughes, Brian Entin, Rich McHugh and Ashleigh Banfield will dig into the case in a one-hour special report Thursday at 9/8c You can watch the special here or visit NewsNationNow.com/gabby.

Laundrie was seen last week entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve but was not reported missing until Friday. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Search at the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie is starting again this morning. pic.twitter.com/pyu4m9u1VR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 23, 2021

North Port police are using drones and helicopters to survey the area and on Wednesday called in divers to help with the search.

“At this time, this does not mean anything has been found,” police told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin. “It’s part of the overall search process.”

This marks the fifth day searching the reserve. The outdoors search includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, bobcats, coyotes, turkey, deer and many other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, plus numerous camping areas and rivers.

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helicopter flies overhead during a search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker direct a truck carrying excavating equipment into the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Bicyclists ride past television news reporters and a Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy stationed at the entrance of Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker stand at the entrance to the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Vehicles from members of the media and curious passersby line a road outside the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers ride past media stationed at the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers ride up a private road near the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office vehicles sit at the the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

North Port Police vehicles leave the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Search teams fanout at Carlton Reserve park near North Port, Flaa Florida wilderness park to search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after they she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. (North Port Police Department via AP)

Search teams fanout at Carlton Reserve park near North Port, Flaa Florida wilderness park to search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after they she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. (North Port Police Department via AP)

Search teams fanout at Carlton Reserve park near North Port, Flaa Florida wilderness park to search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after they she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. (North Port Police Department via AP)

Officers and FBI agents executed a court-authorized search warrant at Laundrie’s residence earlier this week, where he lived with his parents and Petito. No further details were provided. Images from the scene show police tape surrounding the home and agents entering with evidence boxes.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van.

The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered a person of interest in the case.

Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in New York confirmed there would be a memorial for Petito held Sunday, Sept. 26.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.

Click here for more coverage of the Gabby Petito case.

NewsNation affiliates WFLA, KTXL and the Associated Press contributed to this report.