TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Florida authorities are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, his girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a Wyoming national park after the couple set out on a cross-country trek.
Laundrie was seen last week entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve but was not reported missing until Friday. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.
North Port police are using drones and helicopters to survey the area and on Wednesday called in divers to help with the search.
This marks the fifth day searching the reserve. The outdoors search includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, bobcats, coyotes, turkey, deer and many other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, plus numerous camping areas and rivers.
Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van.
The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park.
Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered a person of interest in the case.
Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in New York confirmed there would be a memorial for Petito held Sunday, Sept. 26.
Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.