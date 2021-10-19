NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — It was only four days ago officers were seen in tactical gear with assault rifles at the Carlton Reserve in Venice, Florida in search of Brian Laundrie. But on Tuesday, parts of the reserve were opened back up to the public.

For the first time in weeks, people were allowed to visit parts of the reserve as it appears the search for Laundrie in that area has come to an end. It’s the same part of the reserve where Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, was seen assisting in the search with law enforcement.

However, the Laundries are still not answering reporters’ questions as the manhunt for their son approaches five weeks.

Gabby Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County Coroner said last week that Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found.

Laundrie has not been charged in Petito’s death, but authorities say he is a person of interest in the case.

It has been weeks since any firm new details emerged in the case as authorities search for Petito’s boyfriend. Brian Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him Sept. 13 when they said he took the car to The Carlton Reserve. He was reported missing Sept. 17.