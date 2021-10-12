Gabby Petito Case: Why didn’t the coroner answer some questions?

(NewsNation Now) — Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said during a Tuesday news conference that Gabby Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found.

However, while Blue disclosed several things during that news conference, a certified death investigator found it curious that the coroner would not disclose the manner in which Petito’s body was found.

“After a homicide is committed, even the most base person many times will conduct a burial — it goes to memorializing the dead — it paints a completely different picture,” said Joseph Scott Morgan. “When you talk about somebody that essentially takes the body and discards that body, like Gabby’s … they didn’t matter … just leaves them on top of the ground. And right now, indications are, particularly from drone footage, is that might be what has happened.”

Morgan believes what was done with Petito’s body could point investigators towards a suspect and possible motive — along with whatever DNA evidence they are able to find.

“This is someone [Gabby Petito] trying to protect themselves. [The FBI] will have done what are referred to as nail scrapings, and nail clippings. The FBI response team, the evidence response team, I can almost guarantee you (they) took those clippings with them and they’re being analyzed. This gives us an idea … if she fought back,” Morgan said.