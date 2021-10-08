CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For many of those following the Gabby Petito case, Brian Laundrie is the most wanted man in America. But the title of “television’s most hunted man” belongs to Joel Lambert.

Lambert was a Navy SEAL for a decade and also the star of the television show “Lone Target.” In each episode, he had 48 hours to elude the best fugitive trackers in the world. This included the Korean National Police in South Korea and the U.S. Army’s Phantom Recon Unit in the Arizona desert.

Lambert says swamps can be an easy place to conceal your location.

“Swamps are very difficult, mind-sucking places to be. But there’s abundant water and there’s generally lots of food that you can find. And it’s very easy to get yourself lost and conceal the trail,” said Lambert.

While Lambert was able to avoid capture by outfoxing authorities, he has an advantage that Laundrie doesn’t: People didn’t know what he looked like.

“I was kind of a blank slate that I could go in and create whatever narrative I wanted to, Brian Laundrie doesn’t have that luxury. He’s a wanted man,” said Lambert.

In spite of Laundrie’s familiarity with the Carlton Reserve and his knowledge of the outdoors, Lambert believes it’s only a matter of time before he’s found.