Laundrie attorney proposes settlement to Gabby Petito’s parents

(NewsNation) — The attorney for the parents of Brian Laundrie has sent a settlement proposal to the parents of Gabby Petito two years after the 22-year-old’s disappearance and murder.

Attorney Steven Bertolino has sent a “proposal of settlement” to Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s parents, according to court documents. However, the terms of the settlement offer are not being released publicly.

“Confidential,” said Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Schmidt, in a statement to WFLA. “I can’t discuss.”

Gabby’s parents are suing the Laundrie family and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, for emotional distress over statements made during the time their daughter and Brian Laundrie were considered missing.

Petito and Schmidt claim the Laundrie family already knew Gabby was dead at that time. In the lawsuit, they said the Laundrie family was aware Brian had killed Gabby and took no action other than saying they hoped Gabby would be found.

“Settlement, discussions and proposals are part of the process with every civil litigation,” said Bertolino in a statement to WFLA. “This case is no different.”

Whether Joe Petito and Schmidt are considering Bertolino’s settlement proposal is unknown. The court documents make no mention of the Laundries, and it is not believed they are part of the settlement offer.

Gabby Petito was on a road trip with Brian Laundrie, her fiancé, when she disappeared. While the couple posted seemingly happy photos on social media, witnesses and police reported incidents of domestic violence.

Gabby was reported missing in late August and her remains were found in Wyoming in September. During the time Gabby was missing, Brian drove the van back to his Florida home by himself before being reported missing himself. His remains were found in Florida in October.

The civil suit between Petito’s family and the Laundries is set to go to trial in May 2024. The family was previously awarded $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit brought against Brian Laundrie’s estate.

WFLA contributed to this report.