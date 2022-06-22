Laundrie lawyer: ‘No regrets’ about handling of Petito case

(NewsNation) — During an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” the lawyer representing Brian Laundrie’s family said he had “no regrets” about his handing of the Gabby Petito case.

A civil lawsuit brought by Petito’s family against the family of her boyfriend and suspected killer Brian Laundrie hangs in the balance after a judge heard arguments Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, were aware their son murdered Petito and chose not to act.

“What I knew, or what Chris and Roberta knew, we did not have to disclose, to any third party, and specifically to law enforcement, or the Petito family,” Steven Bertolino said.

“I did everything the right way. We have no regrets. The parents did everything the right way, and they have no regrets,” Bertolino said.

Bertolino said it’s also not for him to comment at this time what Chris and Roberta knew, or when they knew it.

“I can tell you what I knew … perhaps, one day what Brian knew, but none of that’s gonna happen tonight on this show,” Bertolino added.

Pat Reilly, the Florida attorney representing Gabby Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, in the civil suit, said that focusing on remaining silent ignores all other proof in the case.

“If we were in a court of morality, which unfortunately we’re not, this would be a really easy decision,” Reilly said on “Banfield.”

“A freedom of information request could be made for the information the FBI has, and it would be eye opening,” Reilly added.