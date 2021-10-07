CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As Joe Petito and the rest of Gabby’s Petito’s family try to come to terms with a new normal, parents of other children lost to homicide joined “Banfield” to offer their advice.

Joe said he’s familiar with the basics — getting plenty of sleep, maintaining a healthy diet, making time for himself — but also wondered if there’s more he should be doing.

“I think it is OK for us to tell you to lay down your sword every once in a while and just nurture yourself a little so you can remain strong for Gabby and seeing this through the end and seeing justice for her,” said Beth Holloway.

Holloway’s 18-year-old daughter, Natalee, disappeared while she was on a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005. Much like the Gabby Petito case, it garnered intense media coverage.

Petito said he’s thankful for the support system his family has and that they’re all leaning on each other.

“If someone’s having a bad day and you can you can notice that we’re like, ‘You know what, why don’t we take a step back and we’ll reevaluate and make sure things are you know, are OK.’ So we’re trying to stay focused on things for the foundation,” Joe said.

While they’ve had a memorial, the Petito family has still been unable to have Gabby’s funeral.

“I have no idea. But they do tell us it will be soon sooner than later — which is exciting,” said Joe.

Holloway said after the disappearance of her daughter, her family played a crucial role in keeping her focused.

“Other family members will help support and take up that that caring for other individuals so you can really, really focus and stay proactive and I think it’s so important,” Holloway said.