New video shows Gabby Petito hours before death

(NewsNation) — New surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming hours before investigators believe she was killed.

The video, obtained by NewsNation from Jackson police, was taken Aug. 27, 2021 around 2:11 p.m, which would be mere hours before Petito was killed.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito’s mother said she received an “odd” text Aug. 27 that read, “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,” according to a police warrant. “Stan” refers to Petito’s grandfather, but her mother, Nicole Schmidt, told police that Gabby never referred to him by his first name. Authorities believe Petito died by strangulation.

In the video, the couple is seen pulling into the Whole Foods parking lot in a white van. Once they’re in the store, they appear to buy cheese and coffee.

A notebook reportedly belonging to Laundrie, in which he claims responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in September 2021, was publicly released by the Laundrie family attorney in June 2022.

The notebook is a scrawled mix of a confession and suicide note in which the writer admits to taking Petito’s life.