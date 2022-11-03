Petito family files wrongful death suit against Utah police

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The family of Petito filed a notice of claim Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tourist town of Moab, Utah, over police officers’ handling of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend weeks she was found dead in Wyoming. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — The family of slain Florida woman Gabby Petito filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit Thursday, alleging that police in Utah failed to recognize and act on “telltale signs of domestic violence.”

The claims against the Moab Police Department stem from an Aug. 12, 2021, domestic abuse investigation concerning Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

“The signs and symptoms were there when the police interviewed Gabby, but they were not acted upon, even when Utah law required it,” attorney Jim McConkie said during a news conference Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges that officers were negligent in their response to those signs and that the police department failed to properly train officers to recognize the aggressor in a domestic violence situation.

Police body camera footage captured an Aug. 12 conversation between Petito and a Moab officer. The couple was on a cross-country road trip to national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming at the time.

In the recording, Petito said Laundrie grabbed her during an argument, but she claimed that she started the physical altercation.

The footage was from the same day as a previous video that showed Petito was nearly cited for domestic violence, but police allowed her and Laundrie to leave separately. The fights happened just weeks before Petito was last heard from, and more than a month before her body was found on Sept. 19, 2021 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the case and refused to talk with authorities after Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021. He disappeared two days later.

Laundrie’s body would later be discovered near the Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20, and identified the next day.

In January, the FBI confirmed that Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito’s death through written statements discovered in a notebook that investigators found near his remains.