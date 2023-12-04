Petito family lawyer: Laundries admitted what Brian told them

(NewsNation) — A lawyer for Gabby Petito’s family said Brian Laundrie’s parents admitted that he told them Gabby was “gone,” according to NewsNation affiliate WFLA.

According to court documents reviewed by the affiliate, Chris and Roberta Laundrie received a phone call from Brian on Aug. 29, 2021 and told them he needed a lawyer and Gabby was “gone.” He did not admit to killing Gabby, who is believed to have died two days before that call.

The deposition comes as part of a civil trial between Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito, Gabby’s parents, and the Laundries. Schmidt and Petito allege the Laundries were aware of Gabby’s death and chose to do nothing but release an expression of support.

The case sparked national attention after Gabby disappeared while she and Brian were on a cross-country trip they were documenting on Instagram. She was reported missing on Sep. 11, 2021 after Brian returned to Florida alone.

Brian was named a person of interest on Sep. 15 and disappeared himself shortly after. As the search for Gabby continued, new details emerged about the couple’s relationship and domestic disputes that were happening behind the scenes of social media.

Gabby’s remains were found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming. The coroner said Gabby died three to four weeks before her remains were discovered.

After a manhunt, Brian’s body was found on Oct. 20. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Later, a journal would be released to the public where he admitted he killed Gabby.