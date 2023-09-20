Remembering Gabby: Petito was found dead this week in 2021

  • Gabby Petito was found strangled to death: Autopsy
  • Civil trials between Petito-Laundrie families moved to 2024
  • NewsNation has since launched a weekly series Missing in America'

Updated:
Gabby Petito Case

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation