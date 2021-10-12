‘That wasn’t me’: NewsNation’s Brian Entin impersonated at Gabby Petito news conference

(NewsNation Now) — Someone pretending to be NewsNation reporter Brian Entin left vile comments in a Zoom chat where a coroner was giving updates about Gabby Petito’s autopsy Tuesday.

The comments included racist and homophobic slurs.

The person who posted the comments was not Entin, and Entin himself posted on Twitter that it was not him. The Zoom chat was meant to be a press conference where reporters could login and ask questions of the Teton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office told Entin’s producer at least four people logged on to the Zoom news conference using his name.

It was in the chat section where questions were typed. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 12, 2021

The Zoom chat was carried live by some other national cable outlets and the comments left by the person impersonating Entin were visible on the screen.

Entin has been a high-profile journalist during the case. He has reported live from outside the Laundrie home since last month, and delivered original reporting and major breaking news as investigators work to find out what happened to Petito and where her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is.

In the news conference, Dr. Brent Blue, the coroner, announced Petito was strangled to death three to four weeks before her body was found, and she was not pregnant. He declined to answer any other specific questions, citing Wyoming law.

A manhunt is underway for Laundrie, who was indicted on a charge that he used Petito’s debit card after she died. The two were on a cross-country road trip when Petito was last heard from on Aug. 27.