Gallup data shows people’s sense of safety the same over last year

(NewsNation) — Data from Gallup shows that although people worldwide are starting to place a little more faith in law enforcement, they did not necessarily feel any safer last year.

Outside of what Gallup said was a “slight increase” in people’s confidence regarding their local police, progress on all other measures in its annual “Law and Order Index” remained stalled.

The index, according to Gallup, is based on World Poll questions it asked people about whether they are confident in their local police, feel safe in their neighborhoods or were victims of theft or assault in the past year. A higher score means more people in a country feel secure.

Overall, the world scored 83 out of a possible 100 on the index in 2022. That’s unchanged from the previous year.

The United States also received an 83, which NewsNation partner The Hill reports it also received last year.

The country getting the highest ranking last year was Tajikistan, which received a 96. Liberia, meanwhile, got a 49, giving it the lowest score on the index. Liberia received this score, Gallup said, because of the high percentage of residents who have been victims of crime and their lack of faith in the police.