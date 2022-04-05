Gas thefts increase, fueled by record-high prices

Florida officials arrested four men this week, accusing them of using a device on gas pumps that allowed them to pump fuel for pennies on the dollar. (WFLA)

(NewsNation) — As gasoline remains an expensive commodity, thieves are continuing to target gas stations where they can make off with thousands of dollars worth of fuel using various methods.

In Hillsborough County, Florida, thieves targeted two Circle K gas station/convenience stores, breaking into the pumps and making off with tens of thousands of dollars in gas. According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, “On February 25 we received a phone call that 2 Circle K’s, one located in the Ruskin area, one in the Apollo Beach area, discovered tremendous fuel discrepancies when they do their fuels checks, to the tune of about $25,000 worth of fuel.”

Chronister said the thieves broke into the pumps and replaced a device inside with one of their own design which allowed them to pump far more fuel than they were paying for. The theft in plain sight gave the culprits fuel to sell on the black market. According to Chronister, “Well, these individuals, these thieves, saw this as an opportunity to sell this fuel at a significant reduction. These individuals would immediately take it from the gas pumps to the bulk fuel site.”

The sheriff said the thieves sell the stolen gas at a significant discount at a bulk fuel site, but regular consumers end up paying the price as the stations have to try to make up for the loss caused by the thefts.

These kinds of gas thefts are on the rise nationwide. Just last month, NewsNation reported on brazen thieves who targeted a family owned gas station in Houston, using a “trap door” in their vehicle to suck out and steal 1,000 gallons of fuel. In Atlanta, a man was arrested after 10 victims awoke to find holes drilled in their vehicles’ gas tanks and the tanks empty.

In this recent case, six of the suspects have been arrested. One is said to have fled to Cuba. They all face multiple charges including racketeering and grand theft.

