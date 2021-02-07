George Shultz, former US Secretary of State, dies at 100

(NewsNation Now) — George Shultz, President Ronald Reagan’s longtime Secretary of State has died. He was 100.
Shultz died Saturday at his home on the campus of Stanford University, according to the Hoover Institution, a think tank where he was a distinguished fellow.
Shultz spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East. He held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service.
He was labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years as Reagan’s secretary of state. He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.
As the nation’s chief diplomat, Shultz negotiated the first-ever treaty to reduce the size of the Soviet Union’s ground-based nuclear arsenals. The 1987 accord was a historic attempt to begin to reverse the nuclear arms race.
Shultz lived his life by the advice given to him by Bryce Harlow, “Trust is the coin of the realm.” Shultz said when trust is in the room good things happen.
“When trust was in the room, whatever room that was—the family room, the schoolroom, the coach’s room, the office room, the government room, or the military room—good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details,” Shultz said.