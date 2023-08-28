Get a free Pepsi to celebrate its 125th birthday

Five lucky Pepsi fanatics outside of the New York area will be awarded a trip with a friend to New York City to experience the diner in person, via The Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes (interior rendering pictured, courtesy of Pepsi).

(WTAJ)– Everyone loves a freebie, and Pepsi is here to hook you up with a free drink as of Monday.

The company is kicking off its 125th birthday with 125 days of celebration, including giving everyone in America a free soft drink. You even have a chance to visit the Pespi 125 Diner in New York City.

Starting Monday, Aug. 28, you can score a free Pepsi – up to $2.50 – in the form of reimbursement just by showing proof of purchase. To claim your money, text “PEPSI125” to 81234. You will need your physical receipt or a screenshot of your confirmation email if you bought it online showing the Pepsi, retailer and date of purchase.

The Pepsi must be purchased between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, and the receipt must be sent to Pepsi no later than Sept. 11.

Rebates up to $2.50 will be paid via PayPal or Venmo.

Not only can you get a free Pepsi, but five lucky winners from outside of the New York City area will win a trip to its pop-up diner in October.

Pepsi is set to unveil a pop-up diner in New York City called the Pepsi 125 Diner. The diner, described as “a unique and immersive restaurant experience,” will be open Oct. 19-26.

The company said seatings will be booked in two-hour increments with tickets starting at $50 per person. It includes a full three-course meal, Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front-row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.

According to the company, Pepsi came into being on Aug. 28, 1898, in New Bern, North Carolina, when pharmacist Caleb Bradham renamed his popular non-alcoholic digestif, which was first known as “Brad’s Drink,” to its current moniker “Pepsi-Cola.”