At a glance: What’s next for Ghislaine Maxwell

(NewsNation Now) — The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

These criminal charges, however, are not the only litigations Maxwell faces. The Epstein scandal has resulted in civil lawsuits, criminal cases and more than $125 million in settlement money.

Here are the facts:

Maxwell is still facing an additional trial in a separate case involving two criminal perjury charges from a pair of depositions taken during a defamation suit brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In a twist, Maxwell filed her own lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate over it not paying her legal fees in all the civil cases brought by his victims. That case was put on hold during her criminal trial

There is also the ongoing civil suit between Prince Andrew and the woman he allegedly abused, Giuffre.

Denise George, the attorney general of the Virgin Islands, has also filed a civil suit against the Epstein estate over the potentially illegal things Epstein did while in the territory.

Watch the full Smart Board report in the video player at the top of the page.