From global conflict to Taylor Swift: 2023 in headlines

(NewsNation) — As 2023 comes to a close, it is a chance to reflect on the biggest headlines of the year, from global conflict to entertainment. Here’s what captured the world’s attention over the past year.
War in Israel
An unprecedented attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 sparked war in the Gaza Strip. The U.S. vowed to stand behind Israel in the conflict but has shifted to urge restraint as President Joe Biden faces backlash from Democrats over the growing number of civilian casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed the war will continue until Hamas is destroyed.
War in Ukraine
The war between Russia and Ukraine continued for a second year, with Russian President Vladimir Putin facing a coup attempt from the Wagner Group, led by leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who later died in a plane crash. Republican support for aid to Ukraine began to drop, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing in Washington, D.C., to plead his case. As the year closes out, aid to both Ukraine and Israel remains in limbo as Congress haggles over a deal that includes changes to border policy.
China Concerns
A Chinese spy balloon floated over the U.S., potentially gathering intelligence. Lawmakers continued to raise concerns about China’s ambitions and ways the country attempts to gain a foothold in America, be it through social media or buying up land. Biden and Xi vowed to improve relations but fears over China continue in Congress.
England’s Got a New King
King Charles III officially took the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. A notable absence in the royal family? Prince Harry attended the coronation alone and wasn’t present on the royal balcony while his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, remained in the U.S. The Sussexes also mad headlines after a reported car chase with paparazzi recalled images of the death of Princess Diana.
On the Picket Lines
Workers took to the picket lines and led strikes to demand change to contracts. Hollywood writers and actors went on strike, as did autoworkers, nurses and pilots. Other strikes, including one from UPS that could have upended package delivery, were narrowly averted.
Financial Upheaval
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank caused concern about further banking woes. The Fed saw successes in reducing inflation but many Americans continue to report feeling stretched by high prices.
Tech Turmoil
Twitter became X and Instagram launched Threads in an effort to lure users who have become dissatisfied with X since Elon Musks’s takeover. AI continued to make headlines, with debates over regulation and fears the U.S. could fall behind foreign adversaries.
Gilgo Beach Killings
The Gilgo Four, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello could finally see justice. Police arrested suspect Rex Heuermann in the Gilgo Beach killings, charging him with the murder of three women found at Gilgo Beach between 2010. He has also been named as the main suspect in the murder of a fourth woman.
Murdaugh Convicted
Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. He also pleaded guilty to numerous financial crimes. The Murdaugh case captured the attention with dramatic twists and turns and the family’s connection to multiple suspicious deaths.
Titan Submersible Disappears
The world watched as rescuers searched for the missing Titan submersible, which vanished on a dive to see the wreck of the Titanic. The five passengers and crew on board had a limited amount of air and the depth of the dive made the possibility of rescue extremely difficult. Evidence later suggested the submersible had imploded shortly after it began to dive.
UFO Whistleblower
Whistleblower David Grusch claimed the Pentagon has been operating a secret UFO retrieval program unknown even to Congress. Grusch’s claims sparked a Congressional hearing and additional closed-door sessions between lawmakers and Defense Department Officials. The government continues to deny the existence of aliens, other former government employees have come forward to support Grusch and NASA wants to remove the stigma of searching for extraterrestrial life, though it says there has been no evidence of alien contact so far.
Wildfire Devastation
Smoke from Canadian wildfires led to poor air quality in various parts of the U.S. and deadly fires swept through Maui, Hawaii. Residents from Lahaina fled into the ocean and many continue to remain displaced even as developers have attempted to buy up land in the area hit by the fires.
East Palestine Derailment
A train carrying tanker cars full of toxic chemicals derailed outside of East Palestine, Ohio. First responders conducted a controlled burn, evacuating residents for a brief period of time. While officials have declared it is safe for residents to return, many in East Palestine fear continued contamination of the soil, air and water around their homes. Congress also grilled rail company Norfolk Southern over safety procedures leading up to the derailment.
Gun Violence
Gun violence continued to plague the U.S. A shooter in Monterey Park, California, killed 11 people and injured nine in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations. Days later, seven people were killed in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. In February, three students were killed and five injured in a shooting at Michigan State University. Six people, including three children, were killed at a shooting at the Coventry School in Nashville, Tennessee, in March.
In April, five people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Another shooting in May killed eight at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. In October, eighteen people were killed in a shooting in Lewiston, Maine that led to a two-day manhunt for the shooter. A December shooting at the University of Las Vegas left three dead.
Border Crisis
The border crisis continued to be a topic of contention on Capitol Hill. The flow of fentanyl across the border and an overdose crisis was one area of concern. The expiration of Title 42 in May did not lead to the predicted flood of migrants but numbers of illegal crossings began rising later in the year.
Leaders in border states continued to bus or fly migrants to sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago, leaving leaders begging for help to feed and house those in need. Some areas began cracking down on buses carrying migrants to their cities.
House Speaker Woes
It took House Republicans 15 rounds of voting to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., as the Speaker of the House in January only to see him ousted in October. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fl.,, forced the vote, with just eight Republicans moving to remove McCarthy after the then-speaker struck a deal with Democrats to keep the government open.
Three candidates to replace McCarthy dropped out for lack of support, finally leading to the election of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.,, a little-known lawmaker with a conservative Christian background.
Trump-Biden Rematch
The GOP field began to narrow as former President Donald Trump continued to hold a commanding lead despite his legal troubles. The main challengers to emerge were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who debated each other in sometimes contentious exchanges.
Biden officially announced his intention to seek reelection despite concerns about his age, setting the stage for a possible Trump-Biden rematch. Voters were less than enthused by the prospect.
Trump Indictments
Trump became the first former president to be indicted, facing a long list of charges in four cases. Two federal cases focus on him retaining and storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
In New York, he faces a state case regarding falsifying business records and in Georgia, he faces a RICO case regarding his actions around the 202 election results.
In Memorium
Those lost in 2023 included Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Ca, Friends star Matthew Perry, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, singer Tina Turner, actor Michael Gamobn, Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett, TV host Bob Barker, comedian Paul Reubens, singers Sinead O’Connor and Tony Bennet, Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg, evangelist Pat Robertson, talk show host Jerry Springer and Law and Order actor Richard Belzer.
Tom Brady Retires
NFL star Tom Brady retired (again) and soccer star Lionel Messi signed with the Inter Miami soccer club. Other athletes faced major setbacks, with Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac incident on the field and Bronny James, son of Lebron James, experiencing cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California.
Simone Biles continued to break gymnastic records, Florida State University got snubbed at the playoffs and Taylor Swift gave the NFL a boost with a new group of fans when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travic Kelce.
Taylor Swift’s Era
The singer launched her Eras tour, taking the U.S. and then the world by storm. Her tour led to a cinematic release as well as a Congressional hearing after ticket site LiveNation had a meltdown during early sales. Swifties also brought an economic boost to cities hosting concerts.
Barbenheimer
The dueling release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” led to a pop culture phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. The main focus of debate? Which order to see films and which one would come out on top. Barbie took the crown and launched the Barbiecore style trend.