Good news to start your week: Teens shop to keep at-risk seniors safe, teacher goes the extra mile

GOOD NewsNation: With so much news going on in the world around us, sometimes the small, good stories can fall through the cracks. So here’s a collection of good news from NewsNation affiliates across the U.S.:

Teens deliver groceries and essentials to at-risk seniors during the pandemic

A group started by teen volunteers at the start of the pandemic is now helping seniors across the country get groceries, medicine, and other essentials safely during the pandemic.

According to its website, Teens Helping Seniors began in Montgomery County, Maryland, in late March of 2020 and has since grown to include 33 chapters across 17 states.

In Troy, New York, one chapter reports over 70 teen members who assist more than a dozen seniors who asked for assistance because they’re at risk for serious COVID-19 related complications.

“This service is just wonderful. I really was stressed out, wondering how I was going to get my groceries. Having this service has really put me at ease,” senior Janet Nochella told WTEN.

Community rallies together to show support for woman battling brain cancer

Throughout the pandemic, communities have continued to find ways to show those struggling that they are not alone, no matter what they’re facing.

Volunteers assembled in pink cars and outfits in Rouses Point, New York, Friday for a drive-by parade to show support for Monica Merchand, who is battling brain cancer.

A non-profit group called Guardians of the Ribbon, many of whom are firefighters and police officers organized the visit.

“Our pay is to put a smile on somebody’s face just for a day like we just did with Monica,” volunteer Jim Garrant told WFFF.

Teacher makes house calls to visit students upset they can’t be at school

Despite a global pandemic, teachers like Paloma Gonzalez in Austin, Texas, have gone above and beyond this year to ensure their students continue to get an education.

After realizing some of her students were struggling with not having a chance to connect with her and their classmates in person, Gonzalez spent hours making house calls to each student individually.

“I expected her to come by for 15 or 20 minutes, but she ended up staying an hour with my daughter that day,” parent David Niegsch told KXAN.

Becker Elementary Principal Travis Barrett says teachers like Gonzalez are making a difference during these tough times.

Firefighter rescues cat from fire, gets more than he bargained for

After a fire crew in Wheeling, West Virginia, saved two cats from a structure fire this past January, firefighter Tom Haluscak decided to welcome one into his home. Little did he know that weeks later, the cat he named “Whiskey” would give birth to six more.

“It’s funny because I’m not a cat person,” he told WTRF. “The way my luck is, it wasn’t that big of a surprise, but it was very overwhelming.”

Haluscak said he plans to give almost all of them up for adoption, but he does want to keep one kitten, so Whiskey has a companion.